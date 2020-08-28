Dan Beliveau said Friday, Aug. 28 that his 2006 GMC, left, was stolen from his North Fork home Thursday night. (Facebook/Dan Beliveau)

Grand Forks RCMP search for another suspected stolen vehicle

Police believe the truck was stolen while the owner was working a night shift

Four vehicles have been stolen so far this year in Grand Forks, compared to a total of four vehicle thefts in 2019.

The most recent incident occurred on Aug. 27, in the North Fork area.

Dan Beliveau told the Grand Forks Gazette that he recognized his 2006 GMC was missing from his property when he got home from working the Thursday night shift at the manufacturing facility, Roxul West.

READ MORE: Stolen truck found in Christina Lake

READ MORE: 1 person killed in Princeton after truck carrying stolen canoes crashes

Sgt. Darryl Peppler confirmed Mounties met with Beliveau at his home shortly after he called police at around 8 a.m., Friday.

According to Sgt. Peppler, police have made arrests in two of the four stolen vehicle cases from this year, both of which are currently before the courts.

No arrests have been made in the case of Beliveau’s suspected stolen truck and it’s unclear if his vehicle was located.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMPstolen autos

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

Just Posted

Grand Forks RCMP search for another suspected stolen vehicle

Police believe the truck was stolen while the owner was working a night shift

Four new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

These new cases bring the total number since the start of the pandemic to 433

Parking lot of Grand Forks daycare vandalized

Daycare staff say littering and vandalism have been a problem since the centre opened in mid-July

GFCAT to host vigil for International Overdose Day

The vigil will be in Grand Forks City Park on Aug. 31.

Kootenay MLA calls for fire ban in the southern interior

Tom Shypitka calls for a campfire ban citing concerns over dry conditions, high temperatures

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Province now up to 974 active coronavirus infections

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

Goat knows how to float in Okanagan

Vernon ultra-athlete Shanda Hill took her pet goat paddleboarding over the weekend

Most Read