Grand Forks RCMP search for another suspected stolen vehicle

Police believe the truck was stolen while the owner was working a night shift

Dan Beliveau said Friday, Aug. 28 that his 2006 GMC, left, was stolen from his North Fork home Thursday night. (Facebook/Dan Beliveau)

Four vehicles have been stolen so far this year in Grand Forks, compared to a total of four vehicle thefts in 2019.

The most recent incident occurred on Aug. 27, in the North Fork area.

Dan Beliveau told the Grand Forks Gazette that he recognized his 2006 GMC was missing from his property when he got home from working the Thursday night shift at the manufacturing facility, Roxul West.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler confirmed Mounties met with Beliveau at his home shortly after he called police at around 8 a.m., Friday.

According to Sgt. Peppler, police have made arrests in two of the four stolen vehicle cases from this year, both of which are currently before the courts.

No arrests have been made in the case of Beliveau’s suspected stolen truck and it’s unclear if his vehicle was located.

