Grand Forks RCMP reports slight increase in crime stats over this point in 2021

Property crime and mental health checks are up significantly, according to Sgt. Darryl Peppler

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said Grand Forks Mounties are likely headed for a busy spring and summer. File photo

Grand Forks Mounties have responded to more service calls in 2021 compared to this time last year, Sgt. Darryl Peppler reported Tuesday, April 13.

Officers went out on 679 calls between the new year and March 31, a four per cent bump over the same period in 2020.

The detachment’s latest numbers show that there have been 10 break and enters at city residences so far this year — a five fold increase over period statistics for 2020. Break and enters at city businesses have meanwhile doubled from two to four.

There have been roughly the same number of assaults over the same period.

Wellbeing checks have gone up by roughly one-third, jumping from 28 to 39. Peppler said he expected “a busy spring and summer as the weather warms up.”

