File photo

File photo

Grand Forks RCMP recommending charges after string of false fire alarms

Staging a false alarm ‘like crying wolf,’ says Fire Chief Seigler

Grand Forks RCMP are recommending criminal charges against a woman suspected in connection with a recent string of false fire alarms at a city apartment building, according to Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

Fire department officials were called to three such alarms at the building on the 2100-block of 68th Avenue: twice on Sept. 21, a third time on Sept. 23, according to George Seigler, Chief at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue. All three alarms were traced to a hallway alarm which had been pulled at the same spot on the building’s second-floor, Seigler and Dep. Chief Rich Piché told The Gazette.

“It’s like crying wolf,” Seigler said, explaining that false alarms tie up the department’s limited time and resources. Department officers aren’t authorized to issue fines when they suspect a fire alarm has been pulled deliberately, but Seigler said he was helping to draft a new city bylaw outlining service fees for what he called “nuisance alarms.”

Residents wouldn’t be billed for alarms tripped by smoke detectors, he said, qualifying that repeat offenders should be charged.

Peppler meanwhile said Mounties believe the woman suspected in last month’s false alarms has pulled past false alarms at the same address. Police now have sufficient evidence to put forward criminal mischief charges, he said.

 

Grand ForksRCMP

File photo
Grand Forks RCMP recommending charges after string of false fire alarms

