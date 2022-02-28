Grand Forks RCMP nab suspect after police cruisers hit

No Mounties were injured when police cruisers were struck by a vehicle during an in an early morning incident in a city parking lot Monday, Feb. 28, according to Grand Forks RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

A 32 year old Alberta man, Kyle Richard Pace, faces charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from police and breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence, according to Peppler.

He was due to appear at a bail hearing in Grand Forks when The Gazette went to press Monday afternoon.

