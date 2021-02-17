Grand Forks RCMP investigating Valentine’s Day burglary at flood-damaged home

Grand Forks RCMP are investigating a burglary reported last weekend at a city home that was left vacant after the 2018 freshet.

Mounties responded to a call about a suspected break-in at the 7100 block of Riverside Drive last Sunday evening, Feb. 14, Sgt. Darryl Peppler told The Gazette. Silverware and jewellery had been taken from the home, he said. Police have not determined the value of the stolen items as of Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 17.

Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Brian Taylor said he wasn’t aware of the break-in, adding the he wasn’t sure if the property was owned by the city.

The burglary comes roughly a week after a flood-damaged home owned by the city burned to the ground near the intersection of 70th Avenue and 2nd Street.

