(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

Grand Forks RCMP investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving

The alleged incidents spanned 48-hours starting Saturday, May 22, according to Sgt. Darryl Peppler

Grand Forks RCMP are investigating a spate of alleged impaired driving offences over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said Mounties are preparing to recommend criminal charges against three Grand Forks men, one of whom is believed to be involved in two roadside collisions in as many days. All three men are suspected of having driven under the influence of drugs, pointing to what Peppler said was a rise in “drug-impaired investigations” compared to investigations into suspected drunk driving.

READ MORE: Grand Forks RCMP seize suspected drugs and cash at local address

READ MORE: Grand Forks RCMP arrest city man charged with fleeing police

The first alleged offence happened at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, when Peppler said a car driven by a 27-year-old man went over an embankment on the 2200-block of Almond Gardens Road East. The driver and one passenger were unhurt.

Mounties and BC Highway Patrol officers responded to the second alleged offence later that afternoon. Officers believe the second driver, a 26-year-old man, was also impaired by drugs when police caught up with him on the 1600-block of Central Avenue.

A third driver, a 45-year-old man, was pulled over in a traffic stop at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23. Peppler suspects the man was not only driving under the influence of drugs, but that he was also driving on a prohibited licence. Police have recommended charges for both alleged offences.

Mounties caught up with the first driver again Monday morning, after Mounties say he drove his car into a fire hydrant near the intersection of Donaldson Drive and 72nd Avenue.

All three men showed signs of recent drug use when they spoke to investigating officers at each scene.

Peppler said he would file drug-impaired driving charges under the Criminal Code, pending the results of blood and urine samples collected from the suspects.

All three men were given 24-hour driving suspensions under the Motor Vehicle Act, he said.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksRCMP

Previous story
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan
Next story
New craft brewery bubbles up in Creston

Just Posted

(Stock photo)
West Kootenay Mounties investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving

The alleged incidents spanned 48-hours over the May long weekend in Grand Forks, B.C.

Brewmaster Casey Staple and co-owners Craig and Lisa Wood pose at Wild North Brewing Company on their opening day. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
New craft brewery bubbles up in Creston

“We just want to bring something unique, vibrant, and cool to our old hometown.”

(Stock photo)
Grand Forks RCMP investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving

The alleged incidents spanned 48-hours starting Saturday, May 22, according to Sgt. Darryl Peppler

A solidarity march was held outside of Katrine Conroy's Castlegar office this week. Photo: Submitted
Old-growth logging protest attracts crowd at B.C. Forest Minister’s Castlegar office

March was in solidarity with the Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver island

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
35 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths at care home in Interior Health

The two deaths are connected to a Kelowna care home outbreak

Conservation Service Officer Kyle Bueckert holds a gold eagle that was revived from acute rodent poisoning Monday, May 12. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks residents, Conservation Service Officer save poisoned eagle

CSO Kyle Bueckert released the eagle into the wild Thursday, May 13

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

Bob Finnie, Rotary Club of Golden, Ruth Finnie, Clare Mallow, JoAnna’s House volunteer and KGH Foundation board member; Doug Rankmore, CEO, KGH Foundation;Allison Ramchuk, Chief Development Officer KGH Foundation and Darlene Haslock, Manager JoeAnna’s House.
Kootenay Rotary clubs donate $50,000 to JoeAnna’s House at Kelowna General Hospital

JoeAnna’s House provides 20 guest bedrooms for out of town families

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna high school students killed in single-vehicle crash

The three occupants who died in the car crash were Grade 12 students at Kelowna Secondary School

Land has been purchased for a Foundry East Kootenay facility in Cranbrook. Photo submitted.
Land purchased in Cranbrook for regional youth mental health and wellness facility

A Foundry East Kootenay facility is expected to beegin construction in the summer, completed by early 2022

Most Read