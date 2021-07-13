Grand Forks RCMP investigating Central Avenue collision

Police say they’ve ruled out alcohol and drugs as contributing factors

Grand Forks Fire Rescue volunteers (left) and a Grand Forks Mountie survey the damage at scene of Tuesday’s collision. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks RCMP are investigating a two-car collision that took two people to hospital Tuesday morning, July 13..

The vehicles, a four-door Mazda sedan and a Subaru hatchback, came into collision in the intersection of Central Avenue and 4th Street at around 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 13. Mounties said the Mazda was traveling westbound on Central Avenue when it came into collision with the Subaru’s rear passenger door, sending the hatchback onto the sidewalk at the northeast corner of 4th Street.

The Mazda had two adults on board, both of whom were taken to Boundary Hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. The Subaru’s lone occupant did not appear to be hurt either. All three were from Grand Forks, Mounties added.

Central Avenue was down to single-lane alternating traffic until around noon.

Mounties have ruled out speed, alcohol and drugs as contributing factors.

