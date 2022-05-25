Grand Forks RCMP have a busy long weekend

Grand Forks police kept busy over the May long weekend.

May long weekend is typically a busy weekend on the roads as people emerge from a long winter enjoying the warmer and drier conditions. Grand Forks officers were also kept busy this weekend investigating a wide variety of different matters, according to a press release from the detachment.

Some of the investigations from this weekend include:

May 21 – Two officers conducted two different vehicle check stops in Christina Lake Saturday afternoon checking over 140 vehicles. Motorists were reminded of the speed limit change from 70 km/h to 60 km/h through the main town site on Hwy 3. No violation tickets were issued, but a few warnings were provided.

May 22 – Just after midnight, RCMP and Grand Forks Fire Dept attended a structure fire on the 6300 block of College Road. A garage sustained fire damage from an errant firework. All parties involved have been spoken with and are cooperating with the investigation.

May 22 – Around 11 PM, while officers were conducting patrols in south Ruckle, they noted two quads being driven through the area. Once the riders noticed the police, they departed hastily to avoid being caught. Officers were able to track down the quads and issued violation tickets to the registered owner of the quads. The owner received tickets for Drive Without Due Care and Fail to Stop for Police. Just as a reminder, as the owner of any vehicle or quad, you bare the responsibility and liability for anyone driving your vehicle.

May 23 – On Monday night, while officers were conducting patrols through town, they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. Officers quickly turned around to catch up to the speeding vehicle that was travelling in excess of a 100 km/hour in a 50 km/hour zone. The vehicle came to a stop and the 17-year-old driver from Nelson, BC was issued violation tickets for: Excessive Speed (60+km over speed limit); Fail to Produce Drivers License and Fail to Display ‘N’. In addition, the vehicle was impounded for 7 days