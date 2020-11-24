Grand Forks RCMP arrest suspected drug traffickers at city motel

Police say they netted “a sizable amount” of money and suspected drugs following Tuesday’s arrests.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said Mounties are continuing their investigation after Tuesday’s raid. File photo

Grand Forks RCMP are recommending drug trafficking charges against four suspects arrested at a city motel Tuesday, Nov.24.

READ MORE: Grand Forks man arrested in massive drug seizure on Highway 3

Mounties carried out search warrants at three rooms at the Grand Forks Inn at around 10:30 a.m., Sgt. Darryl Peppler told The Gazette.

Police arrested three Grands Forks men and a woman recently arrived from Saskatchewan, all since released, he added. The suspects are between 40 and 60 years old.

Peppler said police seized “a sizable amount” of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine as well as an unspecified amount of cash from the rooms. No weapons were found.

Grand Forks RCMP had been monitoring the suspects for some time before Tuesday’s arrests.

“Some of these people have been on our radar for a while,” he said, crediting “invaluable” tips that alerted police to suspected drug dealing out of the motel.

All criminal charges are decided by the Crown.

The Gazette will continue to update this story as Grand Forks RCMP continue their investigation.

Grand Forks RCMP are asking anyone with relevant information to call the city detachment at 250-442-8288 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cocaineDrug bustdrug smugglingDrugsGrand ForksmethMeth seizedRCMP