Grand Forks RCMP arrest, fine city man for excessive speeding

A Grand Forks man is facing over $1,000 in traffic fines after allegedly driving over three times the legal speed limit Wednesday, April 28, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

Peppler said Mounties saw the man behind the wheel of a mid-1980’s sports car clocked at 153 km/hour along a stretch of Como Road where the posted speed limit is 50 km/hour. The man then allegedly sped away from pursuing police, leaving officers to find his parked car with its doors open and with the keys left in the ignition. Mounties then found items left in the car which led them to the suspect.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said Mounties arrested the 27-year-old man at his family home in rural Grand Forks Thursday afternoon. He was given three Motor Vehicle Act citations — including driving without insurance and leaving his car unsecured — totalling around $1,300.

Grand Forks RCMP are further recommending Crown charges against the man for fleeing police and for dangerous driving. The man has been released, pending his appearance at Grand Forks provincial court on June, 29, Peppler said.

Mounties are asking anyone who may have witnessed the speeding incident to phone the detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-442-8288.

