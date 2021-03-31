File photo

Grand Forks RCMP arrest city man charged with fleeing police

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said the suspect was arrested in town, Monday, March 29

A Grand Forks man is facing criminal charges after allegedly fleeing city RCMP last week.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said Mounties attempted to pull over 38-year-old Jake McMahon after he was allegedly spotted driving on a prohibited licence on the 6400 – block of Highway 3 Thursday afternoon, March 25. McMahon refused to pull over when police put on their sirens, at which point Peppler said Mounties decided not to engage in a high-speed chase with McMahon.

Mounties arrested McMahon without incident on Monday, March 29, after Peppler said he was spotted in an industrial section of town, east of the 2nd Street Bridge.

McMahon has been criminally charged with fleeing police, dangerous driving and disguising himself with the intent to commit an offence, according to court documents. He also faces two charges under the Motor Vehicle Act for allegedly driving on a prohibited licence.

Peppler said McMahon is being held in police custody until his scheduled court appearance at Grand Forks on Tuesday, April 6.

 

