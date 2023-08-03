Danny MacMaster served up Caesar salad cups with style to guests.

Grand Forks raises glass at Gallery 2’s Taps and Tapas

Gallery resurrects major fundraiser with craft beer and appetizer soiree

It was a backyard party with a difference for Gallery 2 with the revival of one of its biggest fundraisers.

And judging by the reception, Grand Forks and the Boundary area were eager to see it return.

About 210 people converged on the grounds of the gallery on Saturday to welcome back Taps and Tapas, sample craft beer and kombucha from B.C. microbreweries, snacks and enjoy some live music, all in the name of supporting the gallery’s efforts to preserve and showcase local art.

Attendees visited the tables of 14 breweries, including Grand Forks Beer Co., Fernie Brewing, Kettle River Brewing, Scenic River Cider and for a non-alcoholic option: Motherlove Kombucha. Everyone that bought a ticket received a pour list and tray of five flight cups for filling. Additional flights had to be purchased.

Savoury and sweet treats were also being offered by servers wandering the grounds, as well as Grand Forks Rotary selling kettle corn. For a meatier snack, Granby Meat Co., offered up ribs and smoked sausages to go along with the beer.

Live music was provided by The Woodshedders.

“It was great to see so many people pick up tickets and come back after the pandemic put the event on hold for three years, said Tim van Wijk, gallery director and curator.

“We are glad to be back together,” he said. “We started planning this a year ahead and approached breweries to come be with us. We will start planning the next one in about a week’s time.”

This is one of two major fundraisers for the gallery. Events like this help the non-profit pay to keep the gallery open and operating. The next event will be a wine tasting in November.

Van Wijk could not say exactly how much the gallery raised, but did gross about $10,000. They still have vendors and other fees to pay before they know, he said.

Attendee Crystal Thorpe said events like this are easy to support because they help the gallery and bring people together.

It also helps she’s a fan of The Woodshedders.

“Wherever they play, I go,” she said. “Something like this is a lot of fun and a great cause. For the beer. I’m a fan of fruit sours. A great summer drink.”

Photos by Karen McKinley

ArtFood & Dining

 

The Woodshedders kept the party going with rock and country covers for people to dance along to.

Granby Meat Co. was serving up ribs and sausages as an added twist to the tapas on offer during the evening.

