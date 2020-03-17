Grand Forks & District Public Library closed until further notice, citing public health recommendations amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

The Grand Forks & District Public Library closed its doors to public on Tuesday, March 17, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure, effective immediately and until further notice, is “based on the direction and recommendation of the public health officials, and out of care and concern for the public, our patrons, and our staff,” a statement from the library reads.

While book drop-off is available for patrons through the closure, the library said people should be in no rush to finish their checked-out items.

“We would like to remind everyone that we do not have late fees on any of our materials, and do encourage you to hang on to the items you have out while we are closed,” the statement continues. Online resources will also continue to be available remotely, accessible by using a library card through their website.

The library’s statement said that the staff and board will continue to adjust practices as the pandemic evolves, working with health officials to make decisions.

“Now is a critical moment when we must all work together to ensure the well-being of our communities and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the statement reads.

