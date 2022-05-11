Grand Forks police to step up traffic stops

Grand Forks police outline priorities for coming year. (File photo)

Sergeant Darryl Peppler spoke to council on May 9

The Grand Forks RCMP detachment presented its annual performance plan to city council, Monday, May 9.

The performance plan covers April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

The plan identifies issues important to the community, so RCMP can give them focus.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said while there are many issues police will address, three specific areas will get special attention in the coming year.

The first priority is public engagement. The RCMP hopes to reconnect with the community, as it exits the pandemic. The service is aiming for two public speaking engagements per month with schools and community groups.

“We want to be seen again. We want people to know who we are,” Peppler said. “We don’t want that association to be ‘uh-oh, the police are here.’”

Traffic is another concern. RCMP will continue to monitor usual driving offenses, but Peppler will also set a requirement for each member to meet, in conducting traffic stops.

Community visibility is also on the radar. RCMP would like to be more involved in the community and increase their police presence, especially at Christina Lake.

Peppler said RCMP consulted with community members to choose the three issues that they have prioritized.

