Grand Forks plane crash attributed to ‘mechanical issue,’ says TSB

A close-up photo shows the a plane’s propeller lodged in the earth after the pilot crash-landed near Grand Forks’ airport on June 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

This month’s plane crash near Grand Forks’ airport was caused by “a mechanical issue,” according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

A TSB spokesperson said the pilot of a single-engine plane lost engine power at 500 feet in the air at around 9 a.m., June 18. The pilot, a man in his 60s, then crash-landed in an orchard roughly 100 metres northwest of the runway. He was able to get himself out of the plane under his own strength, having sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

READ MORE: Plane crash lands into Grand Forks orchard, pilot uninjured

READ MORE: Pilot, passenger survive ultralight plane crash

Investigators later found a mixture of water and fuel in the engine’s carburetor, which the TSB said caused the engine to cut out, the spokesperson said.

The TSB is an independent body that investigates accidents involving air and marine transport and federally regulated rail lines and pipelines. While the board strives to identify causes and “contributing factors” behind accidents, its findings don’t assign fault or determine criminal or civil liability, according to its website.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks