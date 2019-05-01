Roly Russell (far right) is the new president of the Association of Kootenay and Boundary Local Governments. Photo submitted

Grand Forks native Roly Russell named president of the AKBLG

Russell is also currently the RDKB chair

Submitted

Roly Russell of Grand Forks is the new president of the AKBLG.

The Association of Kootenay and Boundary Local Governments is a group of elected mayors, councillors and regional district directors covering the Kootenay and Boundary regions of southeast B.C. The area extends from the Alberta border to Midway, and from the U.S. border to as far north as Valmont. The association held its annual convention this past weekend in Castlegar, April 26-28.

Russell had served as the association’s vice-president over the past two years. He is taking over the presidency from Rob Gay, who is chair of the Regional District of East Kootenay and director of the RDEK’s Area C.

Russell is also currently the RDKB Area D director, the chair of the RDKB, and vice-chair of the Grand Forks Credit Union board.

The AKBLG identifies issues that impact on the economy, environment and the social well being of people living in southeast B.C. The membership is encouraged to forward their concerns to the association — made up of the president, vice-president and six directors at large.

The new AKBLG executive is made up of President Roly Russell (Grand Forks); Vice-President Clara Reinhardt (mayor of Radium Hot Springs); and directors Garry Jackman (Area A director Regional District of Central Kootenay), Ron Popoff (Cranbrook city councillor), Diane Langman (mayor of Warfield), Ange Qualizza (mayor of Fernie), Adam Cashmere (Area C director, RDCK), Rob Lang (Kaslo village councillor) and Rob Gay (past president).

The president and vice-president serve two-year terms.

Focusing on issues from a regional, rather than a local perspective, the executive works through various channels to effect long-term solutions. Committees are struck to address the immediate concerns of the membership for the development of an action plan.

Previous story
Trudeau’s ‘bad’ French skills a reflection of his outsider status in Quebec: study
Next story
Women turned away from underfunded shelters: new national report

Just Posted

Grand Forks native Roly Russell named president of the AKBLG

Russell is also currently the RDKB chair

Get moving on Move for Health Day

A free fitness instruction will be held May 10

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

Nelson Star wins six community news awards

Reporter Tyler Harper took home the top prize for best feature at the 2019 Ma Murray Awards in Richmond

COLUMN: Doukhobors faced divisions and reconciliation

Kalyeena Makortoff writes about her grandfather’s role in Doukhobor history

VIDEO: The best of Canucks sports reporter Jason Botchford

Remembering the work of longtime Vancouver Canucks reporter

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

B.C. group’s legal claim that Food Network stole show idea moves ahead

The plaintiffs argue the network’s ‘Food Factory’ show is the same to an idea they pitched

‘Save our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

This would affect several schools in the district, with two principals assuming teaching positions

Most Read