Grand Forks native Roly Russell named president of the AKBLG

Roly Russell (far right) is the new president of the Association of Kootenay and Boundary Local Governments. Photo submitted

Submitted

Roly Russell of Grand Forks is the new president of the AKBLG.

The Association of Kootenay and Boundary Local Governments is a group of elected mayors, councillors and regional district directors covering the Kootenay and Boundary regions of southeast B.C. The area extends from the Alberta border to Midway, and from the U.S. border to as far north as Valmont. The association held its annual convention this past weekend in Castlegar, April 26-28.

Russell had served as the association’s vice-president over the past two years. He is taking over the presidency from Rob Gay, who is chair of the Regional District of East Kootenay and director of the RDEK’s Area C.

Russell is also currently the RDKB Area D director, the chair of the RDKB, and vice-chair of the Grand Forks Credit Union board.

The AKBLG identifies issues that impact on the economy, environment and the social well being of people living in southeast B.C. The membership is encouraged to forward their concerns to the association — made up of the president, vice-president and six directors at large.

The new AKBLG executive is made up of President Roly Russell (Grand Forks); Vice-President Clara Reinhardt (mayor of Radium Hot Springs); and directors Garry Jackman (Area A director Regional District of Central Kootenay), Ron Popoff (Cranbrook city councillor), Diane Langman (mayor of Warfield), Ange Qualizza (mayor of Fernie), Adam Cashmere (Area C director, RDCK), Rob Lang (Kaslo village councillor) and Rob Gay (past president).

The president and vice-president serve two-year terms.

Focusing on issues from a regional, rather than a local perspective, the executive works through various channels to effect long-term solutions. Committees are struck to address the immediate concerns of the membership for the development of an action plan.