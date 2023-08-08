Grand Forks moving to stage 2 water restrictions by Friday

The City of Grand Forks is moving to Stage 2 water restrictions due to ongoing drought and high temperatures as of Friday.

Under these restrictions, watering is limited to one day per week for all residents and commercial properties, according to information bulletins on the city’s website on the water restrictions page.

In comments to The Gazette, Mayor Everett Baker stated he’s received several questions on how drought impacts the city’s ability to provide water to the community.

He explained during a drought, the aquifer isn’t recharging, or is recharging at a slower rate than demand.

“Simply put, it is not receiving enough source water to keep up,” he stated. “Depending on the drought level and how much water continues to be drawn, the aquifer level will continue to decrease.”

He added the city doesn’t govern the aquifer, or determine how many users can access the water. That is regulated by the province, with the city controlling how much water is drawn during drought conditions and in turn, how much it stresses the water source and the rivers.

With that said, he added the city’s water supply is still in good shape.

the city’s water system has five wells throughout the community that combined last year to provide 1,629,098 cubic metres of water, or an average of 4,463 cubic meters of water per day. While the wells vary in ability and supply, in 2022 just two wells were used to meet 97 per cent of the entire year’s demand. The other three were used to make up for extreme peak periods during a major water leak.

As of right now, the city is already well-situated with its wells. All of them have sensors that act as an early warning system in case there is a significant drop. So far they have not been triggered, he said, Due to Grand Forks having one of the deeper straws in the province and the valley aquifer is 38.8 square kilometres.

Even though he assures everyone the city’s water supply is safe, we have to be good neighbours and stewards and follow provincial recommendations to protect the water source to be sure there is enough water for everyone.

These latest restrictions come as more than half of the province’s regions in either Drought Level 4 or Level 5, with level 5 being the highest.

As of Aug. 4, the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys and the Kootenay-Boundary region are in Drought Level 4, except for the North and South Thompson basins, which are in Drought Level 5.

Conditions in the Okanagan and Similkameen have worsened since late July, when most of the region was at Drought Level 3.

–With files from the Campbell River Mirror

B.C. Drought