Grand Forks moving to Stage 1 water restrictions next week

City moving to cut 30 per cent of water use as of July 24

Grand Forks is implementing water restrictions due to ongoing heat and no significant rain.

A bulletin released by the city states as of July 24, the city is moving to Stage 1 residential and commercial water restrictions.

Under these restrictions, city operations will be reducing its water use by 30 per cent. However, it may prioritize watering to preserve boulevards, planters and city park areas over other grassy spaces.

For residents, outdoor water use is limited to two days a week. Those with odd-numbered addresses can water on Wednesday and Sunday and those with even-numbered addresses can use water on Tuesday and Saturday, with watering permitted either from 6 to 9 a.m., or 7 to 10 p.m. Timed sprinklers may be used from Midnight to 4 a.m.

For all residents, handheld watering is allowed anytime with a spring-loaded nozzle.

Filling of pools, ponds or other water features is allowed during civic dwellings “normal” schedule.

