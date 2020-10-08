The RCMP announced the assault in a news release Thursday, Oct. 8. (File photo)

Grand Forks Mountie assaulted in weekend scuffle with drunken man

The officer is back at work, says city Detachment Commander

A Grand Forks RCMP officer was injured last weekend in an early morning altercation with a 35-year-old man “very well known to police,” detachment Commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler has confirmed.

RELATED: Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

The officer was called to the 6400 block of 18th St., where the man reportedly became aggresive towards an ambulance crew shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

The man “attacked” the officer after they attempted to make an arrest, Peppler said.

The officer was knocked to the ground, injuring a shoulder and elbow in the ensuing scuffle. The attacker then fled the scene and was quickly brought in by a second officer.

Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler said the suspect is a 35-year-old man who lives in the area. (Laurie Tritschler photo)

Mounties are withholding the man’s name pending criminal charges by the Crown.

The man, since released, “lives in the Grand Forks area,” Peppler said. He is due to appear in court in Grand Forks Dec. 15.

The injured officer is back on the job after making a full recovery, according to Peppler.

