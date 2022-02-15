Grand Forks’ City Hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks’ ‘Moto’ clear after court injunction takes effect

‘Moto’ residents had left the site before Friday’s deadline

Grand Forks’ infamous “Moto” site is clear of resident campers and debris, according to a staff report to the committee of the whole Monday, Feb. 14.

Two Grand Forks companies split a $11,500 contract to clear the site, head of bylaw services David Bruce told the committee. The money came from a community grant, Bruce said.

READ MORE: Grand Forks city hall takes trailers out of homeless campsite

READ MORE: City of Grand Forks gets injunction to clear Moto

Moto, named after the disused Motocross track atop Morrissey Creek Road, was once home to around a dozen people experiencing homelessness. The city was granted a Supreme Court injunction to evict residents last December.

The order came into effect Friday, Feb. 11, by which point Moto residents had left voluntarily.

Many people experiencing homelessness accessed the temporary shelter at the old Hardy View Lodge in the past month, the committee heard from the city’s Transient Liaison John Wilson.

While many took refuge at the shelter, Wilson said he knew of “multiple incidents” where people living rough had recently suffered hypothermia, frost bite and other health concerns brought on by freezing temperatures.

A few unoccupied camps have been taken down outside of Moto, including a longstanding site on the shore of the Kettle River near the Darrell Priede Bridge. The man formerly living there has been back to light fires for warmth during the day, but Wilson said the man has been accessing the temporary shelter at night.

 

