Grand Forks’ meth trafficker to be sentenced this spring, city courthouse hears

Judge Robert Brown ordered the sentencing hearing at Grand Forks provincial court on Tuesday, March 9.

Admitted drug trafficker Ryan Plotnikoff will be sentenced at Grand Forks provincial court this May for his role in trafficking methamphetamine, the court heard on Tuesday, March 9.

Plotnikoff, who meanwhile faces several charges for having allegedly violated his release order, pleaded guilty to three federal trafficking charges last month, telling Judge Phillip Seagram that he’d planned to sell meth found in his possession by arresting Mounties in May 2019.

Plotnikoff is due to be sentenced at the city courthouse on Tuesday, May 4 at 2 p.m., Judge Robert Brown told the court.

An agent for Plotnikoff’s lawyer said that he intends to settle his outstanding charges at the courthouse on Tuesday, April 6.

