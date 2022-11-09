Grand Forks, meet your new council

Incoming mayor Everett Baker and the other newly-elected council members were sworn in Nov. 7

Grand Forks welcomed a new council at City Hall on Nov. 7.

Incoming mayor Everett Baker and the other newly-elected council members were sworn in, with Freedom of the City recipients Jock McKay, Gerry Foster and Les Johnson looking on along with MLA Roly Russell, outgoing mayor Brian Taylor, RDKB Area C Director Grace McGregor and Area D Director Linda Kay Wiess. Past MLA Linda Larson, MP Richard Canning, and past councillor Cathy Korolek attended via Zoom call.

“Grand Forks has been through a lot of tough times, but that’s not who we are… it’s the people who define who we are,” Baker said in his inaugural speech.

Baker also thanked his family for their support and past MLA Linda Larson for the opportunities open to him while working as her assistant.

Touching on social housing, Baker said that it “wasn’t even an issue during this election period.”

“Working closely with BC Housing and Minister Ebby, soon to be Premier Ebby, has shown that with a great amount of respect on either side and we have been able to accomplish a lot. Are we done? No, but the groundwork is well laid in place,” he said.

Baker went on to mention the partnership with the Osoyoos Indian Band regarding the relocation of some flood-damaged homes from North Ruckle.

“We talk about reconciliation with our First Nations families, brothers and sisters. What a better way for municipalities to do that than to join forces, particularly in the area of housing.”

Turning to the new council, Baker offered some words of advice.

“To the newly elected councillors. You’ll notice that I use the term collaboration a lot. If you want to stand on an island all by yourself, you will quickly be disappointed and frustrated. We will all get a lot more done when we use the term of collaboration in this chamber.”

Baker’s first official meeting as mayor will be with MLA Russell and the Regional District chair of Boundary community services committee, Grace McGregor, to discuss Boundary Hospital.

He also announced that ‘Coffee with the Mayor’ will begin in January, and there will be an open door policy, not only for the council, but for community members. Residents can make an appointment by calling City Hall.

Additional council appointments:

BC Housing & minister responsible for Housing – Everett Baker (mayor)

Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce (BCRCC) – Christine Thompson (councillor)

Boundary Museum – Zak Eburne-Stoodley (councillor)

Discover Grand Forks – Zak Eburne-Stoodley (councillor)

Gallery 2 – Neil Krog (councillor)

Grand Forks Airport – Neil Krog (councillor)

Hotel Developers – Deborah Lafleur (councillor)

Interior Health Authority/Minister of Health – Everett Baker (mayor)

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) – David Mark (councillor)

Seniors Committee – Deborah Lafleur (councillor)

Appointments to other boards and partner organizations:

RDKB and West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District Board – Everett Baker (mayor), alternative representative – Rod Zielinski (councillor)

Grand Forks Recreation Commission – Everett Baker (mayor), alternative representative – Rod Zielinski (councillor)

Grand Forks and District Public Library – Deborah Lafleur (councillor)