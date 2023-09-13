Grand Forks mayor addresses ‘Candy Scandal’

No candy tossed from fall fair parade was over safety concerns

Mayor Everett Baker addressed complaints over the city deciding to not have councillors toss candy from vehicles during the recent Grand Forks and District Fall Fair parade, citing safety issues. Gazette File Photo

Grand Forks residents were not sweet on a decision to prohibit tossing candy from vehicles in the Grand Forks and District Fall Fair parade.

The unusual issue was addressed by Mayor Everett Baker at the Sept. 11 regular council meeting when he called it The Great Candy Scandal of 2023.

Baker explained safety issues prompted the decision that candy would not be tossed by city officials, himself or anyone else during the Sept. 9 event.

This prompted a lot of complaints on social media, he said.

The issue was brought up by Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Chief Jim Rinciman, he added.

The two had a discussion about councillors tossing candies from floats or vehicles and decided it was a safety issue, even though it meant children and families watching the parade were disappointed.

“I am not opposed to spending city money on candy to give away, but if there is a chance a child were to get hurt by an engine, or one of our vehicles owned by our association, it would be devastating,” he said. “I do apologize and that falls on my desk, but councillors were following my direction.”

He added Councillor Christine Thompson also pointed out in the following days a child may see candy on the road, run out to get it and be hurt by a passing vehicle.

He added that didn’t mean others couldn’t give out candy and was fine with parade volunteers from other organizations walking along and giving out candy to the crowds.

Any questions about the decision can be directed to Baker’s office at City Hall.