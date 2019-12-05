Mourners in Salmon Arm mark the 29th anniversary of a shooting at the École Polytechnique in Montreal, when Annie Turcotte, Sonia Pelletier, Anne-Marie Edward, Anne-Marie Lemay, Annie St-Arneault, Barbara Daigneault, Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Michèle Richard, Maud Haviernick, Maryse Leclair and Maryse Laganière were killed by a shooter targeting the women at the Montreal institution. The Dec. 6 anniversary is now recognized in Canada to mark a day of remembrance and action against violence perpetrated against women. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Grand Forks march organized to mark day of remembrance and action on violence against women

Boundary Women’s Coalition invites the public to gather at the women’s resource centre on Dec. 6

Submitted by Boundary Women’s Coalition

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the murder of 14 women at l’Ecole Polytechnique de Montréal by an anti-feminist man. Since that day, annual commemorations of those victims have been held on Dec. 6, and this year will be no different in Grand Forks.

The Boundary Women’s Coalition will honour the lives of these women on Friday, Dec. 6, and is inviting the public to join them at the Women’s Resource Centre in downtown Grand Forks at 11 a.m. on Friday for their march to the cenotaph at City Hall at 11:30.

On this National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, informally known as White Ribbon Day, marchers will then return to the resource centre for lunch and a film.

The White Ribbon campaign began in 1991 by men who pledged to never commit, condone, or remain silent about violence against women and girls.

Gender-based violence is perpetrated against a person based on their gender identity, their gender expression, or their perceived gender. It impacts women and girls and disproportionately, as well as gender non-binary and LGBTQ2 individuals.

Violent crime against women occurs 5 per cent more often than men, and women are 11 times more likely to be sexually victimized, according to Statistics Canada. In Canada, women living in the territories experience violence at a rate eight times higher than those living in the provinces. As with any type of violence, it is most often inflicted upon those who are vulnerable but it is important to recognize that gender-based violence affects not only those who are abused and those who inflict the abuse. From cyber-bullying to sex trafficking, gender-based violence is a societal issue that affects families, communities, everyone.

For more information about Canadian initiatives to end gender-based violence please visit www.whiteribbon.ca and www.moosehidecampaign.ca.

Previous story
VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Just Posted

Grand Forks march organized to mark day of remembrance and action on violence against women

Boundary Women’s Coalition invites the public to gather at the women’s resource centre on Dec. 6

New system to keep Nakusp-area snowmobilers, caribou from meeting

GPS tracking keeps caribou safe while opening up the backcountry for sledding

Behind the sorting operation with the hospital auxiliary thrift store

The Grand Forks Hospital Auxiliary has raised more than $2.5 million since 2000

Weather warning for West Kootenay passes

Up to 20 cm expected to fall at higher elevations

Two accidents block Hwy 3 east of Christina Lake

Fire chief: pregnant female in vehicle that rolled off the road was headed to Trail to have her baby

VIDEO: Federal Liberals’ throne speech welcomes opposition’s ideas

Trudeau will need NDP or Bloc support to pass legislation and survive confidence votes

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Coachwerks Restorations come together to care for car

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Illicit drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

Trustees ask for more help after tearful meeting on B.C. school’s ‘toxic’ stench

Enforcement has ‘no teeth,’ school trustee says, while kids become sick

Most Read