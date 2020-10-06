Yet another phone scam is making the rounds through Grand Forks this week. (FIle photo)

Grand Forks man warns other seniors of phone scam

It’s a tired ploy, but Norman Petruck is worried that some may fall for it

A Grand Forks man is warning area seniors of a phone scam making the rounds in Grand Forks.

Norman Petruck said he and his wife have received multiple calls this week from an automated voice service asking for personal information on behalf of Service Canada, which oversees federal benefits like Old Age Security.

At 67, Petruck said he considered himself a senior citizen.

“I know it’s b.s., but I worry there are seniors out there who might fall for it,” Petruck told The Gazette.

READ MORE: Tips for avoiding Canada Revenue Agency scams

READ MORE: B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

The recording tells people their social insurance numbers (SIN) have been used fraudulently outside British Columbia, Petruck said.

His wife hung up the phone after being asked to confirm her SIN, he said, adding that many seniors might be taken in for fear of losing their benefits.

The government of Canada’s website details scams by people pretending to represent Service Canada and the government information line 1-800-O-Canada.

“You should be vigilant when any person claiming to be a Service Canada or 1 800 O-Canada employee contacts you in a way that you are usually not contacted by the federal government,” the site warns.

Service Canada will only contact Canadians through services they sign up for, according to the website.

A more comprehensive list of frauds is available online through the Competition Bureau of Canada’s “Little Black Book of Scams.”

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksScamsSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand Forks house fire kills family pets

Just Posted

Grand Forks house fire kills family pets

Investigators say a heat lamp likely started the blaze

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13

Home openers scheduled as 14 of 17 teams will participate in this year’s Junior B season

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

BC Conservatives Darryl Seres running in Boundary-Similkameen

Seres said he would appear at this Friday’s all candidates meeting hosted by the Boundary Chamber of Commerce

Boundary-Similkameen neck-and-neck in early polling

Aggregator 338Canada.com lists the riding as one of the tightest in the province

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

8 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are two people in hospital and 25 in isolation

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Most Read