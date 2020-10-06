Grand Forks man warns other seniors of phone scam

It’s a tired ploy, but Norman Petruck is worried that some may fall for it

Yet another phone scam is making the rounds through Grand Forks this week. (FIle photo)

A Grand Forks man is warning area seniors of a phone scam making the rounds in Grand Forks.

Norman Petruck said he and his wife have received multiple calls this week from an automated voice service asking for personal information on behalf of Service Canada, which oversees federal benefits like Old Age Security.

At 67, Petruck said he considered himself a senior citizen.

“I know it’s b.s., but I worry there are seniors out there who might fall for it,” Petruck told The Gazette.

The recording tells people their social insurance numbers (SIN) have been used fraudulently outside British Columbia, Petruck said.

His wife hung up the phone after being asked to confirm her SIN, he said, adding that many seniors might be taken in for fear of losing their benefits.

The government of Canada’s website details scams by people pretending to represent Service Canada and the government information line 1-800-O-Canada.

“You should be vigilant when any person claiming to be a Service Canada or 1 800 O-Canada employee contacts you in a way that you are usually not contacted by the federal government,” the site warns.

Service Canada will only contact Canadians through services they sign up for, according to the website.

A more comprehensive list of frauds is available online through the Competition Bureau of Canada’s “Little Black Book of Scams.”

