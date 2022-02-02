Grand Forks man to stand trial for incest, sexual assault

Crown alleges that both offenses occurred in Grand Forks in July 2018

A Grand Forks man is due to stand trial this summer for allegedly sexually assaulting a relative, according to Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the provincial Crown.

The man, who cannot be named because of a court-order publication ban, was charged in April 2020 with one count of sexual assault and one count of incest. The Crown alleges that both offenses occurred in Grand Forks in July 2018, McLaughlin said.

The accused is due to enter pleas when he appears at trail at the Supreme Court in Rossland on Aug. 8. He has elected to be tried by a supreme court justice alone.

B.C. courts often impose publication bans in the cases of alleged sex crimes in order to shield victims’ identities.

