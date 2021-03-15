Grand Forks man to stand trial for drunk driving charges

The accused pleaded not guilty to two Crown charges last week

A Grand Forks man charged with drunk driving will stand trial at Grand Forks provincial court this spring, the court heard on Tuesday, March 9.

Twenty-four-year-old Joseph Roshinsky faces two Crown charges in connection with his arrest in Grand Forks last November: One count of impaired operation of a vehicle, another for operating a vehicle with over 0.08 per cent blood/alcohol content, according to court documents.

Roshinsky did not appear in court last Tuesday, but submitted not guilty pleas through his lawyer.

Judge Robert Brown ordered Roshinsky to re-appear at the city courthouse on Tuesday, April 6, when the court will fix a date for his trial.

