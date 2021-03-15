The man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk in Grand Forks last November, court documents show. Stock image

Grand Forks man to stand trial for drunk driving charges

The accused pleaded not guilty to two Crown charges last week

A Grand Forks man charged with drunk driving will stand trial at Grand Forks provincial court this spring, the court heard on Tuesday, March 9.

Twenty-four-year-old Joseph Roshinsky faces two Crown charges in connection with his arrest in Grand Forks last November: One count of impaired operation of a vehicle, another for operating a vehicle with over 0.08 per cent blood/alcohol content, according to court documents.

Roshinsky did not appear in court last Tuesday, but submitted not guilty pleas through his lawyer.

Judge Robert Brown ordered Roshinsky to re-appear at the city courthouse on Tuesday, April 6, when the court will fix a date for his trial.

 

