Grand Forks man takes peace bond after flower fisticuffs

Harsh words over a downtown flower display led to violent confrontation, said Crown attorney

A Grand Forks man resolved an assault charge at Grand Forks’ Provincial court Tuesday, Nov. 17 by entering into a peace bond.

The 52-year-old accused admitted that he punched a man in the face after a bizarre vehicle pursuit that ended in the Extra Foods parking lot.

“Yeah, I did. You betcha,” the accused told Judge Robert Brown.

The incident started at around 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, when a passing motorist thought he saw the accused and his wife picking flowers from a downtown public display, Crown attorney William Wescott said.

The crown said the accused had instead plucked a seed pod, apparently to accentuate flowers he and his wife left on the plant. The motorist slowly followed the couple in a white van, until they got into their own vehicle.

The van trailed the accused’s vehicle across town, with both vehicles pulling into the 72nd Avenue parking lot at Extra Foods. The accused then approached the driver of the van, punching him in the face after a heated verbal exchange of words.

Brown instructed the accused to stay 100 metres away from the man he punched at all times.

Brown ordered the accused to pay a $100 bond guaranteeing his promise to keep the peace and maintain good behaviour for one year.

