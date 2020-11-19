The man was charged with multiple counts of impersonation with intent to avoid arrest. File photo

Grand Forks man pleads guilty to impersonating brother in city traffic stops

The man told a city court he and his brother have since reconciled

A Grand Forks man pleaded guilty to five counts of impersonating his brother in as many traffic stops by city RCMP.

The 46 year-old man admitted he’d used his brother’s driver’s licence when he was pulled over by police on Feb. 24, July 5 and 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 4, 2019. The accused, who had been prohibited from driving by the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles, told the court he was driving to work when he was pulled over for various traffic offences. He passed himself off as his brother to avoid arrest, he admitted.

READ MORE: Midway man takes peace bond after hitting man for having sex on beach

“I just made a stupid mistake,” he said. “And that stupid mistake just snowballed into even more mistakes — one after another after another — until I was basically just drowning in them.”

Grand Forks RCMP only discovered the fraud when they contacted the accused’s brother, who lives in Kelowna, about outstanding tickets attached to his name.

Judge Robert Brown gave the accused three months to pay five $100 fines; one for each count of impersonation to which the accused pleaded guilty. The accused has been barred from carrying other people’s identification as part of his sentencing.

The accused said he has since reconciled with his brother.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtGrand ForksLaw & JusticeLaw and justice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief
Next story
B.C. education minister wants to avoid school closures completely

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 28 new COVID-19 cases overnight

There are now a total of 1,172 cases in the region

The man was charged with multiple counts of impersonation with intent to avoid arrest. File photo
Grand Forks man pleads guilty to impersonating brother in city traffic stops

The man told a city court he and his brother have since reconciled

The Crown said the man became upset after he saw a couple having sex in public view last July. File photo
Midway man takes peace bond after hitting man for having sex on beach

The accused appeared at the Grand Forks Courthouse Tuesday, Nov. 17

The incident occurred around Genelle. Photo: Google Maps
Driver airlifted to hospital after Hwy 22 collision near Genelle

Hwy 22 remains closed due to multi-vehicle collision

FILE – British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

Many retailers and businesses had voiced their frustration with a lack of mask mandate before

A nurse uses a swab to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
538 new infections, 1 death recorded as B.C. struggles with 50+ COVID outbreaks

News comes as B.C. rolls out mandatory mask policy in public indoor spaces

Selam Woldu is trying to draw attention to the conflict raging in Ethiopia, where many of her family members live. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Ethiopian conflict leaves Victoria woman unsure if her family is alive

Selam Woldu hasn’t heard from her family since fighting broke out Nov. 4.

A skier wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the first day of the downhill ski season at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C. Friday, November 13, 2020. Recreational travel has been suspended across B.C. until at least Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
COVID-19: B.C. extends private gathering ban province-wide

Recreational travel, religious service also banned until Dec. 7

(Photo courtesy of LNG Canada) An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday.
COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

Eviction notice letter pasted on front door of a house (B.C. Tenants photo)
Tenants’ union calls on B.C. government to reinstate eviction ban

Union says people shouldn’t be evicted during a pandemic

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

20-year-old Merritt man Darius Sam raised over $100,000 for the Nicola Valley Food Bank after his attempt to run 100 miles in 24 hours gained widespread attention. Sam will be attempting the feat again Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, this time to raise awareness on the topic of addiction. (Contributed)
Merritt man attempts to run 100-miles in 24 hours for addiction awareness

After raising $110,000 for the food bank in his first 100-mile try, Sam is focusing on a new cause

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Tabor Home, a long-term care facility, is pictured in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. nbsp;An organization representing seniors-care providers in British Columbia has released new recommendations as a second wave of COVID-19 descends on the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More pandemic protection needed for B.C. seniors as second COVID-19 wave hits: report

Association CEO Terry Lake says strong measures have already been implemented by the health ministry

Most Read