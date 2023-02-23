Grand Forks man missing from Vernon

Glenn Chevalier last seen on Feb. 14

Glenn Chevalier

Glenn Chevalier

The public’s assistance is being sought in locating a man last seen in Vernon on Valentine’s Day.

Glenn Gordon Chevalier, a Grand Forks resident, was last seen Feb. 14, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The 50-year-old is approximately five-foot-10-inches tall, weights 188 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Chevalier, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Surrey couple leaves Vernon Toyota in new free car

READ MORE: RCMP honour Vernon woman for assisting senior

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Grand Forksmissing personVernon

Previous story
Greater Trail municipalities will not renew SPCA animal control contract
Next story
BC school district bans anti-LGBTQ group from presenting at board meetings

Just Posted

Jonathan O’Rourke was sentenced at the Rossland Law Courts on Feb. 22. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Castlegar 7-Eleven knife-point robber sentenced to 12 months

Glenn Chevalier
Grand Forks man missing from Vernon

The Greenwood Hospital in 1897 (photo courtesy: Kettle River Museum and Archives)
Blasts from the Past

Other SPCA services from the non-profit, such as animal cruelty investigations, sheltering, and pet adoption services for dogs like Bear (pictured) will continue. Photo: Jim Bailey
Greater Trail municipalities will not renew SPCA animal control contract