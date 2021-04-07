Grand Forks man given probation after alleged assault that ended in scuffle with RCMP

The man has been ordered to keep the peace for a year, while continuing treatment for mental health issues

A city man accused of assault and resisting arrest was given a year’s probation as part of a conditional discharge, Grand Forks provincial court heard Tuesday, April 6.

The 28-year-old man, unnamed because he was not convicted of a crime, “dragged” two Grand Forks Mounties across his parents’ home, where the officers eventually arrested him for assaulting his step-father on the night of Jan. 4, according to Crown and defence counsels. The man appeared to be drunk at the time, which both sides agreed aggravated his underlying mental illness.

The Crown said the man became aggressive when the Mounties tried to handcuff him, “bumping” both officers “into the walls, door entries and a cabinet” in “three or four rooms” at the residence.

Judge Phillip Seagram granted that the man has enthusiastically sought treatment for his “unique and significant challenges,” but repeatedly stressed the serious nature of his offence.

“Can you imagine how difficult it was for these police officers to handle that situation?” the Judge asked, reminding the man that police are sworn to arrest people when they show themselves to be violent.

“I don’t think there’s a need for a criminal conviction here, but it’s very close. I want you to know how close you came,” Seagram warned.

Seagram then ordered the man to keep the peace for a year, during which time he must take his prescribed medications as directed by his doctors. The man will have to report to a probation officer in Castlegar, Seagram added. The Crown then stayed the man’s assault charge.

