Grand Forks man confesses, apologizes for graffiti in Death Valley National Park

Though her name was also part of the graffiti, the man’s dog Lacy was deemed to be blameless

A B.C. man suspected in connection with graffiti made in Death Valley National Park has confessed to marking multiple sites within the California park during at least two visits made in 2019 and 2020.

The man, whose name has not been released because no charges have been laid, apparently most recently visited the park with a dog named Lacy in January 2020, reportedly en-route to an off-road race called King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, Calif.

The words “Steve & Lacy were here,” followed by dates in 2019 and 2020, were spotted scrawled on rocks, a well and other historic structures throughout the park. Last week, the National Parks Service put out a release asking the public for help in identifying the culprit, who they said was from Grand Forks, B.C.

According to an April 20 release from the NPS, “The man who confessed said that his acquaintance saw the story on social media and brought his attention to it.” Subsequently, the man they’re calling “Steve” called the tip line himself before confessing and apologizing to the investigating officer on April 18.

Regarding Steve’s companion, the NPS was unequivocal: “Lacy is blameless – she is a dog,” the NPS release affirms.

Though charges have not yet been filed against the man, penalties could include a fine and/or restitution charges. That said, the NPS said that “The man’s cooperative attitude will likely be a mitigating factor.”

