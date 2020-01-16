Grand Forks man charged after violent gas station robbery

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Jan. 15

A 32-year-old man has been charged in relation to a robbery at a Grand Forks gas station that occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

On Jan. 15, Grand Forks RCMP responded to a complaint of a violent robbery at a gas station in the 1500-block of Central Avenue. By the time officers arrived at the Canco gas station, the suspect had reportedly fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes, but not before allegedly assaulting the store clerk on shift.

The victim was transported by BC Emergency Health Services to a local medical facility for medical assessment and treatment of what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

Upon investigating the scene, officers were able to identify a suspect, prompting what detachment commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler called an “intense search” for the individual. Dayshift officers stayed on duty to assist and the suspect was reported arrested without incident within a few hours of the initial call.

Suspect Jacob Van Brakel has now been formally charged with robbery, aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with a release order and is currently in custody awaiting his next bail hearing.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stephen Harper says farewell to party post, but says will stay connected
Next story
‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

Just Posted

Grand Forks man charged after violent gas station robbery

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Jan. 15

Occupants escape early morning house fire in Grand Forks

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue was called to the scene at 3:38 a.m. on Jan. 15

Latest winter storm prompts West Kootenay travel warning

20-30 cm of snow expected overnight and into Thursday

GFSS play, art show set for Jan. 17

Trades and arts students will showcase their work before the play on Friday

Impromptu shelter opens in Grand Forks

Volunteers were given owner’s access to building previously used as warming centre in Grand Forks

VIDEO: Kootenay Patricks assemble for first practice ahead of charity game

The group of locals will play Montreal Canadiens alumni next week

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Iran must compensate crash victims’ families, Canada-led group agrees

‘We are judging Iran every day, demand by demand,’ says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne

Artists hired to help in skull reconstruction in B.C. cold cases

3D-print of unidentified skull found in Chilliwack among 14 sent to New York Academy of the Arts

BMO sets up advisory council after Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed at B.C. branch

The council will provide input on training and policies at the Bank of Montreal

First 3D metal printer in rural Canada arrives in Trail

MIDAS provides access to state-of-the-art equipment for fabrication and rapid prototyping

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Dog on ‘death row’ to be euthanized after B.C. owner loses last bid to appeal

Supreme Court of Canada ruled that Punky will have to be euthanized, 3 years since original decision

Most Read