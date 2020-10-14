Grand Forks RCMP found the suspected drugs in a traffic stop last Thursday, Oct. 8. File photo

Grand Forks man arrested in massive drug seizure on Highway 3

RCMP say they found huge quantities of suspected heroin and cocaine in the man’s car

RCMP are investigating a massive drug bust stemming from a traffic stop near Grand Forks last Thursday, Oct. 8.

Police seized over 1,000 doses of suspected heroin and over 130 grams of suspected cocaine from a grey Ford Taurus driven by a 39-year-old Grand Forks man, according to RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

O’Donaghey said the man was pulled over at around 5:30 p.m., when a Grand Forks Mountie saw the suspect driving erratically along Highway 3 near Reservoir Road. The Mountie then called for roadside backup because they suspected the driver was trafficking drugs.

Officers found the suspected drugs after a search of the suspect’s Taurus by police service dog Jimmy, who is trained by BC RCMP’s Highway Patrol’s Traffic Safety Unit to detect drugs.

The suspect has been released from police custody pending charges by federal prosecutors.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Grand Forks RCMP at 250-442-8288.

Crime

