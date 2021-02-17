Grand Forks man appears before city courthouse on child porn charge

The man is due to enter a plea in March, the court heard

Grand Forks’ Christian Myers was charged with possessing child pornography last fall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A city man charged with possessing child pornography is due to enter a plea next month at Grand Forks provincial court.

Twenty-six year old Christian Myers appeared before Judge Phillip Seagram at the city courthouse Tuesday, Feb. 9. The Judge adjourned the case until March 9 at the request of Myers’ defence counsel.

Myers was charged in Grand Forks in late November 2020, according to online court documents.

The Gazette will continue to update developments in the case.

