Grand Forks man accused of sexual assault

The charge is related to an incident alleged to have occured at Christina Lake

A Grand Forks man, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, has been charged with sexual assault.

The man’s file was first heard at the city courthouse Monday, Nov. 16, according to Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service. The man, who did not enter a plea, is due to reappear at Grand Forks’ circuit court on Monday, Dec. 14.

READ MORE: Crown lays another sex assault charge against Grand Forks man

READ MORE: Grand Forks court hears plea in sexual assault case

McLaughlin said an alleged sexual assault happened at Christina Lake last summer.

The Crown is proceeding summarily against the accused, rather than by indictment.

In the event the case goes to trial, the accused would be tried by a provincial court judge alone.

Jury trials are conducted in the case of indictable offenses, which McLaughlin said are heard by B.C.’s Supreme Court.

Provincial judges and Supreme Court justices commonly order publication bans in cases involving alleged sex crimes. These are designed to shield the identities of complainants and potential witnesses, according to McLaughlin and the Courts of British Columbia’s website.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtGrand Forkssex assault