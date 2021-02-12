Grand Forks man accused of drug trafficking makes city courthouse appearance

The man’s case is due to be heard next at Grand Forks Provincial Court on March 9

A Grand Forks man made a first appearance on major drug charges at the city courthouse Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jessie Makortoff, charged with two counts of drug trafficking late last December, did not enter a plea.

Makortoff was arrested by Grand Forks RCMP following a traff stop last October, Sgt. Darryl Peppler told The Gazette.

Judge Phillip Seagram adjourned Makortoff’s case until Grand Forks next circuit court on Tuesday, March 9.

