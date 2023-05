Breaking: The City of Grand Forks lifted a state of emergency early Sunday afternoon, according to its Facebook page.

As well, evacuation orders in place for 34 properties on 12 Street and 39th Street have been downgraded to alerts.

This doesn’t change conditions in Area D or any other parts of the Boundary region.

A state of emergency was declared on Saturday in city limits due to rising waters in the Johnson Flats area.

More to come.

