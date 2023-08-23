Grand Forks Ladder-a-Thon postponed

Several members sent to help with Okanogan firefighting efforts

Saturday’s Ladder-a-Thon has been postponed.

The annual fundraiser has been put on hold as Grand Forks Fire/Rescue members and equipment are helping firefighting efforts in the Okanagan region, according to a statement from the Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Fundraising Committee Volunteer Firefighters Association.

About 10 per cent of the local firefighting and rescue service personnel have been sent to the region. As well, air quality advisories are still in effect over wildfire smoke and this will leave the service short-staffed in the event of a local emergency. With that in mind, the decision was made to postpone until a later date.

“Once everyone has returned, we will meet to decide on a newer date,” the statement read.

When the event returns, it will be in the Save-On Foods parking lot, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature a firefighter climbing into the bucket of the department’s ladder truck and lifted into the air for the full 12 hours. The association will be collecting donations to bring the firefighter down.

There will also be a barbecue hosted by the firefighters serving hamburgers that are also being sold to help raise funds.

The goal is $5,000 and all proceeds being raised are going towards the Grand Forks Firefighters Association’s scholarship fund, which is awarded to graduating high school students.

This fundraiser allows the association to fund the scholarship so members don’t have to dip into their own financial resources, the release stated.

