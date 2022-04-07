Grand Forks International baseball tourney returns for 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID 19, the 38th Grand Forks International (GFI) baseball tournament will make its much anticipated return to James Donaldson Park June 28 – July 3.

This year’s event will be different than past iterations in that a number of U.S. clubs may not be able to travel to the Boundary due to the vaccination status of players.

Participating clubs will be announced at a later date, but the defending champion Fairbanks Goldpanners of Alaska will be back as will fan favourites Burnaby Bulldogs, Northwest Honkers and Seattle Studs. There are eight teams confirmed with a few more teams possible.

There are a few changes on the executive of the GFI. President Steve Boutang has stepped back from his duties with a pending move to the Maritimes, but he continues as a tournament director and team coordinator.

Replacing him in the president’s chair is long-time Grand Forks resident Bud Alcock.

Alcock has served on numerous committees in Grand Forks over the past number of years, most notably on the Downtown Business Association and Downtown Parade Committee. The retired corrections officer is excited to take on the new challenge.

“I’m excited to be able to contribute to such a meaningful event in our city. The GFI is a staple of the summer and we are excited to be bringing it back.”

Alcock is no stranger to working with people having previously served in Grand Forks as the bylaw officer and currently operating his own security services company.

Boutang was also pleased with the transition. “It’s important to have a local person running things. I was a transitional president after Gerry Foster retired and it’s really vital to have a Grand Forks person that people can recognize around town and talk about baseball with. I’m thrilled Bud stepped forward.”

Boutang may be leaving the province soon, but will be back for the tournament.

“Its my favourite week of the year. Always has been. I’ve umpired at this event since 2001 and I have no plans to stop anytime soon, so the fans will get lots of opportunities to heckle me for years to come yet!”

The GFI Committee has been working with the City of Grand Forks to add amenities to James Donaldson Park including a barbeque area, and COVID-safe food service upgrades. The entire infield was re-graded and re-seeded last fall and will be in great shape come tournament time.

Alcock was also excited to indicate that tournament pass pricing will be available soon at an all time low price in an effort to bring fans back to the park. A litany of ticketing options will be available for people to purchase including family passes and day passes, with a reduction for seniors and students.

Volunteers are the cornerstone of our event, with roughly 200-plus helping to make each tournament a success. If you’d like to be part of the action this year, you can call 250-442-8323 or email gfibaseballsociety@gmail.com

Chris Hammett continues to lead the sales team, among other duties. She can be reached at advertising.gfi@gmail.com for any businesses wishing to help sponsor the event.

For further information please contact Steve Boutang at sboutang@shaw.ca or Bud Alcock at gfgovernanceplus@gmail.com