Christina Lake Fire Lieut. Sheldon Weigel helped put out Tuesday’s house fire in Grand Forks. (Laurie Tritschler/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks house fire kills family pets

Investigators say a heat lamp likely started the blaze

Three pets are dead after a tragic house-fire on Coalshute Rd. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The homeowners and their two school-aged children were not at home when a neighbour spotted smoke coming from the two-storey rancher shortly before 3 p.m.

Grand Forks and Christina Lake firefighters had the flames under control shortly thereafter, said Grand Forks Deputy Fire Chief Rich Piché.

READ MORE: Christina Lake firefighters put out Labour Day morning fire

The fire is believed to have started in the basement, where a heat lamp which had been left on for a pet turtle likely came into contact with a wooden table, Piché told The Gazette.

Two dogs and a cat died of smoke inhalation inside the home, Piché confirmed.

A second cat is believed to be in the area.

The family has been offered assistance through the Canadian Red Cross, which can help provide food, shelter and emergency necessities.

Piché said he expected to finish his on-scene investigation Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The fire caused some structural damage near the basement stairs, Piché explained.

No firefighters were hurt in the blaze.

