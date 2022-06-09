Grand Forks hosts first ever Pride event

The Grand Forks community gathered on June 4 to celebrate Pride. The event included a variety of booths and activities. Photo submitted by Carol Mitchell Even Grand Forks dogs are proud! Photo submitted by Carol Mitchell Boundary Similkameen MLA Roly Russell with Pride organizer Carol Mitchell. Photo submitted by Carol Mitchell It was a day for families, including Angela and Landon Popoff. Photo submitted by Carol Mitchell Nurses Scott Lamont and Angela Lamoureux were showing pride. Photo submitted by Carol Mitchell GFSS students created 100 Pride rocks for the event. Photo submitted by Carol Mitchell

Grand Forks residents gathered at Gyro Park on Saturday, June 4 to celebrate Pride.

Several booths were set up, including tie-dye and button-making stations, food vendors, and music. All booths were run by student volunteers.

Carol Mitchell is the Healthy Schools Coordinator for School District 51, and she runs the Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA) club at Grand Forks Secondary School (GFSS). Mitchell and members of SAGA were in charge of planning the event.

Pride events and support groups are important for LGBTQ youth, said Mitchel, adding these young people often struggle with mental health.

“It’s really important to promote diversity and inclusion…We feel that the mental health outcomes of that in youth is going to be really good.”

Around 100 people showed up amid Saturday’s rainfall. Mitchell said the event received positive feedback from the community.

It was the only Pride celebration in the Boundary region, with the next closest being in Nelson.

It was also the first Pride event of its kind in the Boundary. and Mitchell hopes to make it an annual occurence and expand it in future.

“I just think that there’s room for everybody. And really it’s just about love. We’re all humans.”

