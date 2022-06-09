Grand Forks hosts first ever Pride event

Grand Forks residents gathered at Gyro Park on Saturday, June 4 to celebrate Pride.
Several booths were set up, including tie-dye and button-making stations, food vendors, and music. All booths were run by student volunteers.
Carol Mitchell is the Healthy Schools Coordinator for School District 51, and she runs the Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA) club at Grand Forks Secondary School (GFSS). Mitchell and members of SAGA were in charge of planning the event.
Pride events and support groups are important for LGBTQ youth, said Mitchel, adding these young people often struggle with mental health.
“It’s really important to promote diversity and inclusion…We feel that the mental health outcomes of that in youth is going to be really good.”
Around 100 people showed up amid Saturday’s rainfall. Mitchell said the event received positive feedback from the community.
It was the only Pride celebration in the Boundary region, with the next closest being in Nelson.
It was also the first Pride event of its kind in the Boundary. and Mitchell hopes to make it an annual occurence and expand it in future.
“I just think that there’s room for everybody. And really it’s just about love. We’re all humans.”
