Grand Forks hires permanent CAO from Dawson Creek

Last time Duncan Redfearn lived in Grand Forks, he played for the Border Bruins

A former Grand Forks Border Bruin will return to the city as its new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) next month.

Duncan Redfearn worked as the CAO of Dawson Creek for three years. Prior to that, he worked his way through the civil service in the Peace region city for nine years.

“It has been a number of years since I last lived in Grand Forks and I can’t wait to move my young family to this wonderful community,” Refearn said in a statement.

Grand Forks began looking for a new, full-time CAO last November under the interim position holder, Ron Mattiussi.

According to a release from the city, more than fifty people applied to the position, from Canada and internationally. A shortlist was compiled by staff and Redfearn was confirmed by council earlier this week.

Redfearn will assume the CAO role on March 16.

