Grand Forks hires interim Chief Administrative Officer

Grand Forks has hired an interim Chief Administrative Officer to replace outgoing CAO Diane Heinrich, who retired from the city earlier this month.

Ron Mattiussi, a former city manager in Kelowna and interim CAO of Summerland, will start with Grand Forks on Sept. 30.

“We’re fortunate to find someone with Mr. Mattiussi’s experience available to fill in for us on short notice,” said Mayor Brian Taylor in a press release.

Mattiussi, a veteran municipal planner, comes to Grand Forks after CAO Diane Heinrich retired from the position last week, though her original contract with the city was reported to extend to June 2020.

The city will begin searching for a permanent Chief Administrative Officer in October.