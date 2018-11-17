Grand Forks high school students remember

It was an honour for members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 to receive an invitation to attend the Grand Forks Secondary School’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 8. Members of the Legion were all very moved by the presentation put on entirely by students and would like to thank teachers Kristen Doyle and Kristen Merry for extending the invitation.

Master of Ceremony duties were provided by Adam and Dannie; they delivered the content with power and grace. Ethan offered the Legion’s Act of Remembrance and he read out from memory the beautiful poem “In Flanders Fields.” Lauren proudly read out a biography about her great-grandfather Dorr Carnahan, which was truly presented with much love. Last but certainly not least, Sophia gave the audience a powerful interpretive dance which was very stirring. A slideshow was also played throughout the service.

Branch 59 also loaned some First World War memorabilia, which the school displayed in a glass display cases. Also, down the hall from the office on a bulletin board, was a display about Dorr Carnahan from Grand Forks of water colour paintings depicting four local heroes who went to war. The paintings were done by Rowyn Moriarity, the winner of last year’s Legion Poster Contest.

The respect shown by the packed auditorium of students and staff during the ceremony left the veterans in attendance feeling that the younger generation will carry the torch and never forget those that fought for freedom in the past and those that are still serving and defending our country today. “We will remember.”

Air Cadet from Boundary 841 Squadron Ethan Lovegrove gave the Legion’s Act of Remembrance at the ceremony at Grand Forks Secondary School on Thursday.