Smoky skies above Grand Forks, Sept. 14. Wildfire smoke is a significant contributor to particulate matter, according to Selkirk College’s Rural Development Institute. (Laurie Tritschler - Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks had second highest smog levels in B.C. last year

A city volunteer noticed environment ministry data was partly missing from Lung Association’s air quality report

Grand Forks had the second highest smog levels in British Columbia last year, according to ministry of environment data partially withheld from the BC Lung Association due to a computer glitch, according to association and ministry officials.

The association updated its June 2020 report on provincial air quality two weeks ago, after a Grand Forks woman noticed the city wasn’t on a graph showing air particulate levels across B.C. in 2019 in the printed version of the report.

Particulate matter is what researchers call tiny flecks of soot and engine exhaust floating in the air. Breathing particulate matter can aggravate lung conditions like asthma and bronchitis and studies show that long-term exposure is correlated with increased incidence of heart disease, according to a 2020 report by Selkirk College’s Rural Development Institute (RDI).

Michelle Caskey, who has volunteered with the BCLA since 1976, said she received copies of its “State of the Air” report after it was published in June, but first read the report Aug. 31.

“I normally wait until summer winds down in September to give out copies,” said Caskey.

“But when I turned to page eight, I noticed Grand Forks wasn’t on the chart showing particulate levels for B.C.”

Grand Forks’ Michelle Caskey caught the environment ministry’s mistake when she read the BC Lung Association’s report Aug. 31. She has volunteered with the BCLA since 1976. (Laurie Tritschler - Grand Forks Gazette)

Ministry data showing Grand Forks was printed in an appendix to the BCLA report when it came off the press in June.

“Grand Forks was missing” from the chart on page eight “due to technical issues,” a ministry spokesperson confirmed Friday, Sept. 25.

The ministry had gathered data from “multiple monitors” across the province in 2019, she added.

Emails to Caskey show the BCLA was able to update the particulate matter chart on its website by mid September.

Meanwhile, Caskey said her husband has made stickers showing the updated chart, which the couple have put overtop the original print versions.

Houston, B.C. had the highest particulate levels in the province in 2019. Northern sections of the province, where forest fires are common, tend to have higher than average levels, accroding to the Lung Association’s State of the Air report.

Cold winter weather kept a significant volume of particulate over the Boundary last year, according to the RDI’s report.

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
