Elliott Starchuk, right, poses with his Governor General’s Medal and Grand Forks Secondary School principal Brian Foy. (Photo submitted)

Grand Forks Governor General’s Award winner finding success at UVic

Elliott Starchuk graduated with an average of 97.1 per cent in his classes

Submitted by Katrina Powell, student, GFSS

Grand Forks Secondary School alumnus Elliott Starchuk graduated with a 97.1 per cent average last year, winning him the 2019 Governor General’s Medal – a Canada-wide symbol of recognition for academic excellence.

Now, Starchuk is pursuing his studies at the University of Victoria, where he is in the engineering program and continuing to excel.

Faculty at GFSS are extremely proud of Starchuk and are excited to see what he does with the bright future ahead of him. They wish him the best of luck with his future endeavours.

Starchuk said he thanks all of his teachers throughout his high school years for encouraging him and helping him achieve his amazing average.

The Governor General’s Medal recognizes the outstanding schooling achievements of students across Canada. It was started in 1873 by Canada’s Governor General Lord Dufferin to encourage academic excellence across Canada.

Any Canadian high school that applies for the Governor General’s Medal program receives a medal each year to award to the graduating student with the highest grade average who also is approved for a college or university program.

Congratulations, Elliott Starchuk!

