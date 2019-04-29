Kathleen Saylors has won first place in the spot news photography category at the 2019 Ma Murray Community News Awards in Richmond.

Grand Forks Gazette wins community news award

Kathleen Saylors won gold for Best Spot News photograph

The Grand Forks Gazette won its first honour at the 2019 Ma Murray Community News Awards in Richmond on Saturday.

Kathleen Saylors was awarded first place in the spot news photograph category for her local coverage of the floods that captivated the nation last year.

Related: ‘Catostrophic’ flooding will echo for years

Her photograph captured two residents of Grand Forks embracing after a dike burst in Ruckle, one of the hardest hit areas by the May 2018 floods.

“The photo does an admirable job of personalizing a big issue and showing how it affected individuals,” said the judges. “That made it a storytelling photograph imbued with emotion, which is an elusive but valuable goal in news photography.”

It is Saylors’ first news award.

