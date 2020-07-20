Grand Forks Fire/Rescue chief George Seigler, left, and deputy chief Rich Piché, right, present long-time volunteer Loren Dorner with his First Bar towards a Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal. (Grand Forks Fire/Rescue/Submitted)

Grand Forks firefighter recognized for exemplary service

Loren Dorner was presented with the First Bar of his Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal

Submitted by Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Chief George Seigler

For those not familiar with the Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal, it’s a medal that honours members of a recognized Canadian fire service who have completed 20 years of service, ten years of which have been served in the performance of duties involving potential risks. Exemplary service is characterized by good conduct, hard working, and efficiency – characteristics that Grand Forks senior firefighter Loren Dorner has embodied.

Last week, Dorner was recognized by Grand Forks Fire/Rescue with his First Bar (10 years) to the Fire Service Exemplary Service Medal.

March 17, 1988 was the start of Dorner’s fire service career with Grand Forks Fire/Rescue. Actually, in 1988, this would have been the City of Grand Forks Fire Department, as he and his brother Lyle joined well before the merging of the city and rural fire departments. So far, Dorner’s fire service career has spanned over three decades, for a total of more than 32 years.

Dorner worked his way up from firefighter to driver and also held the rank of captain. Alongside his brother Lyle, Loren was instrumental in developing and implementing the first rope rescue program for our department. Additionally, he was heavily involved in his professional development by taking numerous courses such as auto extrication, pumps and pumping, and driving training.

In addition to achieving the recognized standard of firefighter training, maintaining these competencies, and pursuing additional courses for the fire department, Dorner also pulled double duty with an overlap of 12 years with Grand Forks Search and Rescue.

Over the years, the volunteer fire service has experienced many challenges, with recruitment and retention being one of the main ones. Times have changed, and it is not that common to see a long-time volunteer firefighter that hold 20, 30 or 40-more years of service. Such people are most definitely a rare commodity these days! Dorner’s years of service have not gone without sacrifice as there has been many a missed meal with family, missed holidays and other time lost with his loved ones.

Given this, it is my distinct honour and pleasure to present Senior Firefighter, Loren Dorner with his First Bar to the Fire Service Exemplary Medal. Congratulations Loren and thank you for all your years of service and dedication to make our community safer.

firefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man sets out on 650-kilometre walk from Castlegar to raise awareness about schizophrenia
Next story
B.C. family recounts ‘experience of a lifetime’ catching huge sturgeon

Just Posted

Interior Health reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases

Dr. Bonnie Henry concerned over increase in cases ‘especially among young people’

Grand Forks firefighter recognized for exemplary service

Loren Dorner was presented with the First Bar of his Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal

Big White needs to sort out its recycling issue to avoid higher fees

A February 2019 audit found that 21% of ‘recycled’ material weight at transfer station was trash

Police get complaints from swimmers of jet boat in Kettle River

Power boats are legal in the Kettle River, but public safety an issue in summer time

Kootenay Boundary bylaw officer hard at work

Rafuse carries out bylaw enforcement from Area A in the Kootenays to Big White in the Boundary

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act

Vancouver Pride Society bans BC Liberals from annual parade after ad controversy

VPS threatened the ban last week if action wasn’t taken against Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness

B.C. catching up on COVID-19 scheduled surgery backlog

More than half of cancelled procedures made up by June

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

Similar to going grocery shopping or seeing friends, if you are feeling sick, skip sex

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

B.C. NDP stands by WorkSafeBC changes as business protests

Presuming COVID-19 infection job-related ‘contrary to medical science’

Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park

Police are investigating to find the identity of the skeletal human remains

Most Read