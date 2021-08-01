A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue tanker sits on the south side of Highway 3, near Gilpin Creek Forest Service Road while volunteer fire fighters put water on a small 'hot spot' on the slope below. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue puts out ‘hot spot’ at scene of grass fire

Sunday night’s visit was a routine response, says Dep. Fire Chief

Firefighters Sunday night, Aug. 1, put out a small “hot spot” at the scene of last week’s wildfire between Grand Forks and Christina Lake.

VIDEO: Firefighters put out grass fire east of Grand Forks

Stephane Dionne, Dep. Chief at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue, said the department made a routine response at around 9 p.m., shortly after he’d spotted a small flare up within the roughly two hectares of scorched earth on the south side of Highway 3, near the intersection of Gilpin Creek Forest Service Road.

Arriving fire fighters had the “hot spot” out within 20 minutes, putting to bed any serious risks of a repeat wildfire.

The area saw a grass fire erupt Wednesday afternoon, July 28. BC Wildfire Service and GFFR investigators later determined that the fire had most likely been caused by a person.

 

